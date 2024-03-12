Salman Khan announces new film, calls it ‘special collaboration’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in the spy-universe film ‘Tiger 3’, is set to join forces with A.R. Murugadoss, known for ‘Ghajini’, for a yet-to-be-titled film.

The film is slated for a release on Eid 2025.

On Tuesday, Salman took to his X (formerly called Twitter), and notified his followers about the development.

Salman tweeted: “Glad to join forces with the exceptionally talented, @ARMurugadoss and my friend, #SajidNadiadwala for a very exciting film!! This collaboration is special, and I look forward to this journey with your love and blessings. Releasing EID 2025. @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala.”

The film will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala, who is known for films like ‘Tamasha’, ‘Judwaa’, ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karogi’, ‘Kick’ and several others.

A.R. Murugadoss has superhits such as ‘Ghajini’, ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’, and several others in the Tamil film industry.

