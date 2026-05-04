Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is going through a deeply emotional phase after the heartbreaking loss of his closest friend, Sushil Kumar. The two shared a bond that spanned over four decades, with Bhaijaan often referring to him not just as a friend, but as a brother who stood by him through every high and low.

While Salman didn’t express his grief through tears publicly at first, his words revealed a storm of emotions within. In a powerful and deeply philosophical note about life and death, he reflected on the inevitability of loss and the meaning behind it.

Sharing a picture where the 60-year-old actor appeared to be holding back tears, Salman wrote, “Accha bhala chal raha tha tu… mera liver n kidney kharaab karega… and this pic is who I am.”

Bhaijaan’s note read:

“Jisko jaana hai, usse kabhi mat roko. Jis ko uss ko bulana tha woh toh jayega hi. Bulane ke chaar kaaran hain 1. Ek ke Sabko eventually jaana hai 2.Achhe aadmi ko jaldi bula liya jaata hai. 3.Ki aapne Mother Earth ka rent, EMI, GST nahi bhara hai toh wo bharne ka ek chance hai. 4- last jo jaata hai vo hota hai ganda corrupt dishonest etc etc .vo last jate hai we vil wait for them. pehle na galat admi ka sar bheed crowd mai uthta tha wo kaat diya jaata tha yeh kab hua ? Karma comes on there kins n they don’t give a shit.”

“Enjoy, my bro. You left this planet. Spoke to your wife,she knows you’ve left her for someone else there, haha.”

“I wish I could abuse,be angry, or cry,which I do easily but for you, not even one tear.I see people on social media saying “RIP” RSVP etc. You’re gone, bro. And I won’t call you a body, because you didn’t have one.So I will call you Sushil Kumar. No “rest in peace.” Wake the freaking hell up. Ahhhhh… Enjoy. Cheers, bro.”

This line, filled with personal emotion and unfiltered grief, hinted at how deeply the loss has affected him. The image showed a vulnerable side of Salman rarely seen, a man trying to stay strong, yet visibly shaken.

In another emotional tribute on Instagram, Salman remembered Sushil Kumar as someone who lived life with unmatched positivity. He described him as kind, helpful, and always smiling, even in the toughest situations. “No matter what he was going through financially, emotionally, or physically he would always say everything will be fine,” Salman shared.

He added a touching farewell, saying, “No tears for you, brother… only memories and laughter. You lived like a man and fought death like a heavyweight champion.”

Fans have since flooded social media with messages of support, urging the actor to stay strong during this difficult time.

On the work front, Salman Khan is expected to next appear in his upcoming project tentatively titled SVC63, alongside Nayanthara, directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The film is slated for an Eid 2027 release.