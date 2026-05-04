Salman Khan mourns loss of his ‘brother’: ‘No tears for u’

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on the night of Sunday, took to his social media account to mourn the loss of Sushil Kumar, his brother-like friend of 42 years.

The actor who seemed to have become emotional, penned a heartfelt note in his friend’s remembrance.

He wrote, “This guy has been a brother for 42 years, the nicest, kindest, most helpful even if he was down and out always smiling, dancing and no pain no stress in the worst of situations. Be it financial emotional physical he used to say ki farak nai Painda sab theek hoga.”

Salman further wrote, “Sushil Kumar is his name or at least was his name till 5 mins ago, fare well bro lived like a man fought death like a freaking heavy weight champion. No tears for u brother only memories n laughters.”

The actor further expressed, “My pra died with a smile on his face, Way to go brother. Koi pehle koi baad mein all going to go don’t know when n how toh kuch kar ke jao. now enjoy your cigarettes n whisky cheers bro think I am gonna miss ya a bit.”

Salman also shared a few pictures of Sushil with him and his legendary father Salim Khan.

While Salman Khan’s relation with late Sushil Kumar is not clear, but going by the caption of the superstar, it seems that the latter was very close to the entire Khan family.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor is currently gearing up for his next release Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace”.

Backed by Salma Khan under his home banner of Salman Khan Films, the project is being made under the direction of Apoorva Lakhia. The film also stars Chitrangada Singh as the leading lady.