Salman Khan breaks silence on firing outside his residence

Mumbai: Salman Khan, the Bollywood superstar, was at his Mumbai residence when multiple gunshots were fired there on April 14. A source close to Khan said he is not taking the incident lightly and is closely monitoring the investigation.

Background and Context

Salman Khan, a popular actor in Bollywood, has been on the radar of criminal Lawrence Bishnoi for a while now. The star upset the Bishnoi community with his involvement in a well-publicized case of hunting black bucks in 1998 – though he is still awaiting trial for it.

In 2022 Lawrence Bishnoi openly threatened Salman Khan after killing Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala; this led to an increase in security for the actor.

The Firing Incident

Salman Khan’s close friend has disclosed the Bollywood actor’s sentiments about the recent shooting incident outside his Mumbai residence, which occurred just two days after Eid al-Fitr. According to the insider, Salman Khan is deeply concerned and hopes that law enforcement swiftly completes its investigation into the matter.

Salman’s Reaction

During an interview with Times Now, a friend revealed that Salman Khan is not worried about his own life. However, he is very concerned for the safety of his family members. In fact, Salman’s father Salim Khan has even suggested that they leave their current home and move somewhere safer. While no one else in the family appears to be worried, Salim Khan is experiencing sleepless nights due to the threat.

Salman, on the other hand, takes a fatalistic approach. He believes that whatever is meant to happen will happen in its own time. The source stated:

“Salman feels the more attention he pays to the threat, the more the attention-seeker will think they succeeded in doing what he wanted. Besides Salman is a fatalist. Jo jab hona hoga tab hoga.”

Ongoing Threats

In 2023, the NIA disclosed that Salman Khan is at the top of a list of ten major targets from imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Bishnoi allegedly wants to have the superstar killed because of the Blackbuck case. Despite being in jail awaiting trial for attempted murder – he is accused of ordering a hit on Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala – there has been no let-up in threats from Bishnoi towards Khan.