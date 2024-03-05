Salman Khan departs from Jamnagar with niece, poses with paps at airport

Jamnagar: The three-day-long pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have finally come to an end.

Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, and other guests had a gala time at the event in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and now it is time to get back to work.

On Tuesday early morning, Superstar Salman Khan was seen leaving from Jamnagar as he was spotted at the airport along with his niece Alizeh Agnihotri.

Several pictures and videos of the ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ actor from the airport went viral on social media in which he could be seen donning all-blue outfit.

#SalmanKhan always looks super happy around family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dYYk490iEW — Shweta SK (@Shweta7770) March 5, 2024

The actor wore a blue shirt paired with matching blue pants.

Salman also posed with the paparazzi stationed at the Jamnagar airport.

The three-day pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were held in Jamnagar from March 1 to March 3.

Guests from all around the world are in Jamnagar, Gujarat to attend the pre-wedding festivities of Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, Anant.

These include Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, Rani Mukerji, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma attended the celebrations.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in the film ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

He has still not announced his next project.