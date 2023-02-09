Salman Khan fans attack Kartik Aaryan, know why

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s next movie Shehzada which is a remake of Ala Vaikunthapurrmuloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde seems to be a full copy as now the makers have decided to have a remake of a popular Salman Khan song “Character Dheela Hai’ from ‘Ready’. The song got mixed reactions from netizens and has become the talk of the town now.

It did not go well with Salman Khan fans and they have slammed Kartik Aryan for trying to copy Bollywood’s Bhaijaan.

Kartik Aaryan shared the teaser of the Character Dheela Hai 2 song on Twitter yesterday. Just after dropping the teaser of the song, Salman’s fans lambasted Kartik for copying the style of Bhaijaan.

The Bhool Bhulaiyya actor’s fans without targeting Salman Khan urged his fans to wait for the release of the second version of the song.

Check it out below

One of the Salman Khan fan wrote, ” #karthikaryan tujhe Mega star #salmankhan sir ka hi song mila kya copy karne ko ab charbuster song ko bhi nahi chote gya Bollywood Wale #shahzada #kritisanon we love you salman bhai.”

#karthikaryan tujhe Mega star #salmankhan sir ka hi song mila kya copy karne ko ab charbuster song ko bhi nahi chote gya Bollywood Wale #shahzada #kritisanon

we love you salman bhai pic.twitter.com/p5xpgcs227 — Subhan qureshi (@Subhanq64787763) February 8, 2023

Another user wrote, ”Bhaii Salman& Shahrukh Ke Songs Ko Haat mat Laga They Are Not Replacable Koi aur actor ka remake krlo bhai Plzzz I Like You Very much Watch all of your movies too bas Khud Hi apna naam kharab mat karle bhai apne hi haatoun se.”

Bhaii Salman& Shahrukh Ke Songs Ko Haat mat Laga They Are Not Replacable Koi aur actor ka remake krlo bhai Plzzz I Like You Very much Watch all of your movies too bas Khud Hi apna naam kharab mat karle bhai apne hi haatoun se 🙏🙏🤦🤦 — syed safwan (@syedsaf20186298) February 8, 2023

Check out the tweets below

Is song ke aas pass bhi nahi ho..👎👎 pic.twitter.com/C69szLSqkc — ❣️ Farha ❣️️ فرہــــــــــــــــــــــا❣️ (@Being_____Farha) February 8, 2023

@TheAaryanKartik bro kabhi bhi life me Remake nahi karna .na song na film. original Star ⭐bano

Jaise #SRK no remake . #RanbirKapoor𓃵

Amitabh bachchan pic.twitter.com/EGK9xRbp28 — Aqueel (@Aqueel80901313) February 8, 2023

Tseries and you've ruined one of the Biggest Chartbusters of all time 😭 pic.twitter.com/ysIjfHy3o1 — 𝐀 𝐈 𝐉 𝐀 𝐙 ऐजाज़🇮🇳🫶 (@Beingaijaz7) February 8, 2023

BHAI AKSHAY KUMAR TAK THEEK HAI INKO MAT TOUCH KAR SRK OR SALMAN KO — GAURAV SIINGH (@gauravgandhok) February 8, 2023

Bhai jitni izzat bachi thi tu kho diya, @TSeries delete this song from Shehzada literally log ye song pe ciggerate phukne bahar jayenge — Mr. Kickass – KBKJ | TIGER 3 (@YoursKickass) February 8, 2023

The release date of Shezada was postponed due to Pathaan. The movie is releasing on 17th February now.