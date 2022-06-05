Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get letter with dire threats

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police on Sunday lodged the First Information Report against an unknown person for sending a ‘Threatening letter’ to the Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan.

According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM in his and Salman’s name, said the police.

As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.

Bandra Police has filed an FIR against an unknown person and a further probe is underway, Mumbai Police said.