Sana Khan shares a glimpse of her journey to Makkah (Video)

Mumbai: Social media personality, Sana Khan has been receiving a lot of attention and love for her constant travel to the holy cities Makkah and Madinah with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad.

She often takes to her official Instagram handle to share her experience in the cities and the cherry on the top is, that she recently launched her own YouTube channel called Sana Khan Vlogs to document her travels. In May, she dropped her first official vlog as an introductory video where she shared her trip to Madinah during the holy month of Ramadan in April.

Now, Sana Khan is back with another vlog of her journey with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad to holy Makkah from Madinah.

The 14-minute vlog starts with a Khimaar-clad Sana Khan expressing her gratitude for reaching Makkah after her 1 day trip to Madinah. She says, “Every second in these holy cities is of immense importance, and any chance to visit Makkah and Madinah is a very big deal.” She further goes on to say that she has prayed for all her fans and followers to get a chance to visit the holy cities of Saudi Arabia.

She also assured her viewers that despite being on a short 2-day trip, she will try to make a lot of content.

Further in the video, Sana Khan shows clips of the Haramain Highspeed Railway Station in Madinah from where they boarded for Makkah, and her experience on the train. From the food to the view from her room, she then gives a glimpse of her stay at a lavish hotel in Makkah.

In a very short time, Sana Khan Vlogs had garnered over 51k subscribers and this video certainly promises more in the future. Watch the vlog below:

For the unversed, Sana Khan had called it quits in the showbiz and tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony in 2020. She enjoys 4.9 million followers on Instagram.