Salman Khan gets marriage proposal in Dubai, did he say YES?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar and heartthrob of millions Salman Khan has been ruling the industry for more than three decades now. However, despite his enormous success and immense popularity, there has always been one question on the minds of his fans – when will he tie the knot?

Salman’s personal life has always been a topic of interest among his fans and the media. Over the years, he has been linked to several actresses and models, but he has never made any official statement about his relationships. Despite being in his 50s, Salman is still one of the most eligible bachelors in the country, and his fans are eagerly waiting for him to settle down.

And now, a video of a female fan throwing a marriage proposal at Salman Khan is doing rounds on social media. The video clip is from an event in Dubai where Bhaijaan is promoting his latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In the clip, Salman Khan is seen entertaining the audience and having a chat with them and clicking selfies. One woman could be heard shouting in Hindi: “Salman mujhse shadi karlo (Salman, marry me!)” To which Salman is heard saying something like, “Karlu inse?” (The video is a bit unclear). Another female fan interrupted her and said, “No, Salman. Don’t marry, one shouldn’t marry.” To which Khan merely responded with a smile and said “Right, right, right.”

While his marriage has been the subject of speculation for years now, Salman seems to be in no rush to settle down. However, his fans are hopeful that he will find the right person soon and finally tie the knot.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 and Kick 2 in the pipeline.