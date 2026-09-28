Salman Khan gets serious on misuse of AI: It is very scary

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan slammed the misuse of Artificial Intelligence by a section of users and said those making fake videos should be put behind bars.

Khan addressed the issue on “Bigg Boss 20” and said strict measures should be taken against violators. The video has been circulated online.

The actor said the progress of AI has turned “scary”. “Someone made an AI video, or did AI voice dubbing, it is wrong. AI has progressed so much, it is very scary. It is a very serious thing,” he is heard saying.

“You said something, and someone used AI to edit it and abuse. You know what they’re doing? AI videos bana rahe hain yeh. Bahut saare logon ke (They’re making AI videos of so many people), and even I am there in the AI video,” he added.

Khan said there has to be censorship. “Now, people who don’t know it is AI-generated content might post Salman Khan was there. But those who know this reality and still created the video, what kind of people are they? So those kinds of people should be put behind bars.

“Jab tak koi ek aadh, do aisa andar jaayega nahi na, tab tak yeh rukne wala hai nahi. There has to be a law needs to be passed, and there has to be censorship on social media,” he added.

The generated deepfake videos and pictures of celebrities have turned into a serious concern, with more and more content emerging across online platforms. Actors including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, among others, have been the victims of the deepfake content.

Mandanna was among the first actors to address the issue with a post in 2023 after a deepfake video with her face surfaced online. She called deepfake content “extremely scary”, with several celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, and Naga Chaitanya voicing their support to the actor.