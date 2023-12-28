Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside Galaxy apartment on birthday

Mumbai: On the occasion of Salman Khan’s 58th birthday, the actor along with his father Salim Khan greeted the fans standing outside his residence, Galaxy apartment, in Mumbai.

The ‘Dabangg’ actor was seen waving at his fans from his balcony, however, his father was seen standing behind him.

Several pictures and videos surfaced on social media.

The ‘Sultan’ actor was seen donning a casual grey t-shirt.

Starstruck fans from various cities queued at his Mumbai residence since morning to wish the star in their own special ways. Many even carried sweets, t-shirts, huge posters of Salman along with them.

In the early hours of Wednesday, the Khan family hosted a party at Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai to celebrate Salman and his niece Ayat’s birthday.

The duo cut the cakes at an intimate birthday bash in the presence of family and close friends.

Several videos went viral giving a glimpse of Salman’s midnight birthday celebration.

In the videos, looking handsome as always, the ‘Dabangg’ actor wore a black shirt paired with blue jeans.

He was also seen singing the birthday song for his niece as she cut her large cake with dad Aayush Sharma and mom Arpita Khan.

The bash was attended by Lulia Vantur, Arbaaz Khan, Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, Bobby Deol and more.

Salman returned to Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday to celebrate his birthday with friends and family.

The birthday celebrations in the Khan family come just days after Arbaaz tied the knot on Sunday with Sshura Khan.

Salman recently attended the intimate nikah ceremony of his brother-actor Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence in Mumbai.

The complete Khan family including Salman, Sohail, Salim Khan, Salma Khan, Helen, Alvira Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri along with their friends Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Sshura.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman was recently seen in the action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

‘Tiger 3’ is the third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe with the likes of ‘War’ and ‘Pathaan’.

However, Salman has still not announced his next project.