Salman Khan has daughter in London?

Mumbai: In all 15 of its seasons, Salman Khan’s captive reality show Bigg Boss has seen several contestants, each with their own unique personality that has contributed to the controversial nature of the show. From the infamous spat between Pooja Missra and Shonali Nagrani to Dolly Bindra’s hilarious fight with Manoj Tiwari, it has turned up the entertainment quotient of television.

One controversial contestant was Swami Om who participated in Bigg Boss 10 and created a ruckus throughout his time inside the house. In fact, he was ousted from the house for his intolerable behavior.

However, that did not stop him from his appalling antics as after coming out he made some serious allegations about Salman Khan. He had claimed that Salman has a daughter in London and he also had AIDS because of which he’s not getting married. Furthermore, he had claimed that Salman is an ISI agent and Hafiz Saeed, Dawood Ibrahim, and Abu Salem were his friends.

In an interview with a news portal, he had said, “Har Navratri mein, 1008 kanyao ka main pair dhokar pujan karta hun aur uss charnamrit se AIDS aur Cancer jaise bimariyon ko dur karta hun. Yaha tak ki maine Bigg Boss ko bhi kaha tha ki tumhare Salman Khan ko bhi AIDS hai, aap check karwa lijiye, 3 minute mein mil jayega report. Isliye toh shaadi nahi kar raha woh. Aur itna hi nahi Salman Khan ki shaadi bhi ho chuki hai London mein uski ek ladki bhi hai, woh chipata hai woh baat alag hai.”

What’s on Salman Khan’s professional front?

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action comedy film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’. He also has ‘Tiger 3’, and a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan‘s ‘Pathaan’.