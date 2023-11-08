Mumbai: In a recent glitzy Bollywood event hosted by Manish Malhotra to celebrate Diwali, the evening saw a fascinating yet controversial moment as Salman Khan seemingly shared a warm hug with a mysterious lady in a stunning red ensemble.

The incident, captured in a picture shared by Umair Sandhu on Twitter, set social media abuzz with speculation and rumors.

Breaking news 📰: #SalmanKhan & #AishwaryaRaiBachchan “ Hugged ” each other at #ManishMalhotra’s Diwali 🪔 Party after so many years !! pic.twitter.com/O6CijIPc0h — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) November 7, 2023

The photograph circulated rapidly, with many fervently claiming that the woman wrapped in Salman’s arms was none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman’s former gf. The uncanny resemblance between the unidentified lady and the former Miss World fueled the fire of speculation.

However, subsequent clarification debunked the assumption, revealing that the lady in the viral photos was actually Sana Pancholi, actor Sooraj Pancholi’s sister, who donned a striking red outfit at the glittering event, much like Aishwarya’s attire for the evening.

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, whose past relationship continues to captivate fans, have been under the same roof at several Bollywood parties.

Aishwarya, now happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, and Salman, remaining single, have evidently moved on from their tumultuous split in the early 2000s. Nevertheless, their shared presence at social gatherings continues to draw attention and spark headlines.