Salman Khan injured during Battle of Galwan shoot in Ladakh

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, one of Bollywood’s biggest superstars, continues to rule the hearts of millions with his larger-than-life screen presence and unmatched charisma. Known for his dedication and powerful performances, the actor is now ready to surprise fans with his upcoming patriotic drama Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film recently wrapped its first schedule in Ladakh. Salman shot for 15 days in freezing 2 to 3 degree temperatures with low oxygen levels. Despite sustaining multiple minor injuries, he powered through the tough conditions to complete high-intensity action and emotional sequences. A source revealed that the Ladakh schedule tested the entire team’s endurance, but Salman’s spirit and dedication stood out.

Injuries and Recovery

Salman is now back in Mumbai, taking a short break to recover from the injuries he suffered while filming in the extreme terrain. However, there is little time to rest, as the second schedule will begin shortly in Mumbai, focusing on the film’s emotional core along with dramatic action scenes.

About the Film

Battle of Galwan is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The incident, fought without firearms, claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers, including Colonel Santosh Babu, whom Salman will portray on screen. The film is inspired by the book series India’s Most Fearless and stars Chitrangda Singh in a pivotal role.

Release and First Look

Fans got their first glimpse of Salman’s fierce avatar in a motion poster, where he appeared bloodied and battle-ready with blazing eyes. Mounted on a grand scale, the film promises raw action and patriotic fervour. Unlike Salman’s usual Eid releases, Battle of Galwan will arrive in theatres in January 2026.