Salman Khan is in love, drops another hint!

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is known for being the most eligible bachelor in India. The actor will soon feature in a new episode of Rajat Sharma’s Aap Ki Adalat. This will be Bhaijaan’s second time on the show since 2019.

In a promo released by the channel, Salman Khan can be seen joking about his relationship status after host of the show Rajat Sharma grills him for his non-committal attitude towards women.

In the short clip, Rajat asked Salman about his ‘move on’ comment from the trailer launch and said that he has been moving on from one person to another for a few years now. To this, the actor responded, ”Unlucky in love, sir”.

Rajar Sharma also asked Salman Khan whether he is dating anyone currently or not. The host is seen saying “Tiger Zinda Hai actor, “Who is your jaan these days? Who are you committed to?” And to this, the actor replied, “Sir, I am just bhai these days.” he also added, “The one I wanted should call me jaan, she is also calling me bhai. What do I do?”

Latest Aap ki Adalat promo –



"Aaj kal toh bhai hi hoon sir, Jinko chahta tha Mujhe Jaan Bulaye wo log aaj kal bhai bula rahi" 😂



Megastar #SalmanKhan at his funniest best. #Tiger3pic.twitter.com/AiaX08Rev8 — Legend BALLU⚡ (@LegendSKFan) April 27, 2023

According to the reports, the episode of the show was shot in Dubai.The episode is all set to air on Saturday on India TV.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3.