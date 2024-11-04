Salman Khan lands in Hyderabad for Sikander shoot at Taj Falaknuma Palace

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, whose security has been beefed up in the light of death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gangs, is currently in Hyderabad to shoot for his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’

The film’s team will reportedly shoot a grand scene at Taj Falaknuma Palace. Notably, Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan held her wedding at the opulent palace in 2014.

‘Sikandar’ marks the 1st collaboration between Salman and Rashmika, and is directed by AR Murugadoss, who is known for films like ‘Ghajini’ and ‘Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty’. The film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

It marks the reunion of Salman with Sajid after ‘Kick’ which was released in 2014. The makers of the film have booked its release for Eid 2025, the festival which is reserved for releases of Salman Khan.

Of late, Salman has been maintaining a low-profile, and is shooting amid tight security after the assassination of his friend and politician Baba Siddique.

Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai. Baba was very close to the Hindi film fraternity, and was known for throwing lavish Iftar parties and hosting several high-profile guests in those parties.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique’s party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.

Meanwhile, Salman also hosts the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’.