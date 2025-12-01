Hyderabad: With Tollywood cinema gaining global attention, many Bollywood actors are now showing interest in working with South Indian filmmakers. After Shah Rukh Khan’s massive success with Atlee’s Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s hit Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, another major collaboration is on the way. Superstar Salman Khan has agreed to work with top Telugu producer Dil Raju for a big film that will release in 2026.

Vamsi Paidipally Locks Salman Khan

Producer Shirish from Sri Venkateswara Creations confirmed that Salman Khan has approved a script narrated by director Vamsi Paidipally. The filmmaker has been working on this script for two years and was waiting for a perfect Bollywood star to take it forward. He earlier approached Aamir Khan, but that project did not progress. Recent reports say that Vamsi visited Salman several times in Mumbai before receiving final approval. Pre-production for the film has already begun.

Salman Khan is aiming for a strong comeback after a series of underperforming films. His last release Sikandar with AR Murugadoss turned out to be a disappointment. Now, he hopes Vamsi’s story will offer him a fresh role and a solid hit. At the same time, fans expect Vamsi Paidipally to deliver a more impactful film than his earlier works like Varisu and Maharshi, which were successful but received mixed critical response.

Dil Raju’s Big Bollywood Push

Dil Raju also confirmed another major Bollywood project with Akshay Kumar. The actor will headline the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. With six films lined up for release in 2026, including projects with Salman Khan and Pawan Kalyan, Sri Venkateswara Creations is preparing for one of its busiest years.

The collaboration of Salman Khan, Vamsi Paidipally, and Dil Raju has created strong curiosity in both Bollywood and Tollywood. The team aims to bring a large scale family action entertainer to the big screen. Fans are eager to see if this combination can deliver a memorable and powerful blockbuster.