Salman Khan meets fans after Sikandar flop, promises better films

Mumbai: Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. With hit movies like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and Kick, he has been a fan favorite for years. His style, action, and heart-touching roles have made him a true superstar.

After a long gap, Salman returned to the big screen with Sikandar this Eid. Fans were excited and expected another blockbuster. But sadly, Sikandar did not do well at the box office.

Sikandar Did Not Meet Expectations

Sikandar was made with a huge budget of Rs. 200 crore but only earned Rs. 102.25 crore in 8 days. It opened with just Rs. 26 crore on the first day and couldn’t create the buzz like Salman’s earlier Eid releases. Many fans were upset and shared their thoughts online.

The journey of #Sikandar is nothing without you! ♥️

Thank you for the incredible love and support 🙏🏻



Watch #Sikandar in a theatre near you TODAY!

Book your tickets NOW! https://t.co/MTFRl0Cw0y https://t.co/Hkghlbhdss @BeingSalmanKhan In #SajidNadiadwala’s #Sikandar… pic.twitter.com/w0x0wtPZEg — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) April 7, 2025

Salman Meets His Fans

Instead of staying quiet, Salman took a special step. On April 5, 2025, he invited a few fans to his home, Galaxy Apartments. It was a simple meeting with no media, where he listened to them directly.

Thank you so much bhai for understanding us and giving out your time 🤗❤️ @BeingSalmanKhan ❤️



This wouldn't have been possible without you @RahoolNKanal bhai. Thanks alot 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VZq2J29JOP — Ravee Desae (@RaveeDesae) April 6, 2025

Met Salman Bhai Personally at GALAXY Apartments, Conveyed all our messages in a decent manner , Thanku for listening to us patiently and giving us your time @BeingSalmanKhan Love you Forever.❤️



Thanku You @RahoolNKanal bhai and @RaveeDesae bhai for understanding fans sentiments… — MASS (@Freak4Salman) April 6, 2025

Fans shared what they didn’t like about Sikandar — the weak story, poor marketing, and even rude tweets from the producer’s wife. They also asked Salman to work with good directors like Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar again.

YES WE DID IT!!!!!!!!! YES WE DID IT!!!!!!!!!



All our messages have been conveyed directly to @BeingSalmanKhan Sir ❤️



All thanks to @RahoolNKanal and @RaveeDesae for making it possible. Grateful always! 🙏🙏 — SALMAN KI SENA™ (@Salman_ki_sena) April 6, 2025

Salman Promises to Improve

Salman was touched by his fans’ love and honest feedback. He said he too felt something was missing in Sikandar and promised to choose better movies in the future — ones that fans will enjoy and feel proud of.

He also said he will finish his current projects like Ganga Ram with Sanjay Dutt and maybe Kick 2, but will take a break before picking new films.

Even though Sikandar was a flop, Salman’s kind gesture made fans love him even more. His honesty and care for his fans proved once again why he is still Bollywood’s Bhaijaan.