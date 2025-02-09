Salman Khan opens up about spending his time in jail

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan appeared on his nephew Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dumb Biryani, for the first time. He talked about his life, career, and time in jail. Fans got to hear a different side of the actor.

Salman Talks About His Jail Time

One of the most interesting parts of the podcast was when Salman spoke about being in jail. Salman also spoke about the importance of working hard and staying disciplined. He said people should not make excuses like being tired or not getting enough sleep. He said he spent most of his time sleeping because there was nothing else to do.

“I sleep for an hour and a half or two hours, and then someday, once a month, I sleep for seven hours. Somedays, I’ll get a five-minute break between shots, so I’ll sleep on the chair. In places where I cannot do anything, like when I was in jail, I slept. I couldn’t do anything about it… When it comes to your work or family, the effort that you have to keep on putting in… you just need to be there for friends and family and work.”

Salman was sent to jail in a case related to hunting blackbucks in 1998. In 2006, he was given a five-year sentence but got bail soon after. He was sentenced again in 2018 but was released after a few days.

Salman’s New Movies

Salman is working on Sikandar, a film directed by AR Murugadoss, with Rashmika Mandanna. It will be released on Eid this year. He is also expected to return in Kick 2.