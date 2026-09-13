Salman Khan promotes Aryan Khan’s brand on national television?

By wearing Aryan’s label on one of Indian television’s biggest platforms, Salman appeared to quietly extend his support to the young entrepreneur.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Salman Khan in a blue jacket and white hat on a brightly lit stage.

Mumbai: Salman Khan grabbed attention during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 after he appeared wearing a jacket from D’YAVOL X, the luxury streetwear brand co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The navy-blue jacket, featuring the brand’s signature ‘X’ detailing, has previously been worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Seeing Salman sport the same piece on national television instantly caught fans’ attention.

The moment is particularly special considering the close bond Salman shares with Shah Rukh and his family. By wearing Aryan’s label on one of Indian television’s biggest platforms, Salman appeared to quietly extend his support to the young entrepreneur.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

Pictures comparing Salman and SRK in the same jacket are now circulating online, with fans celebrating the unexpected crossover. No grand announcement was needed as the jacket managed to bring two Khans together in one frame.

Tags
Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
Back to top button