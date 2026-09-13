Salman Khan promotes Aryan Khan’s brand on national television?

Mumbai: Salman Khan grabbed attention during the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20 after he appeared wearing a jacket from D’YAVOL X, the luxury streetwear brand co-founded by Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The navy-blue jacket, featuring the brand’s signature ‘X’ detailing, has previously been worn by Shah Rukh Khan. Seeing Salman sport the same piece on national television instantly caught fans’ attention.

The moment is particularly special considering the close bond Salman shares with Shah Rukh and his family. By wearing Aryan’s label on one of Indian television’s biggest platforms, Salman appeared to quietly extend his support to the young entrepreneur.

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Pictures comparing Salman and SRK in the same jacket are now circulating online, with fans celebrating the unexpected crossover. No grand announcement was needed as the jacket managed to bring two Khans together in one frame.