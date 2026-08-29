Mumbai: Salman Khan has earned the title of Bollywood’s ‘Bhaijaan’ not just for his stardom but also for the way he treats people around him. From supporting colleagues and newcomers to extending a helping hand whenever he can, the superstar has often been praised for his generosity. Now, comedian Munawar Faruqui has shared a personal incident that, according to him, showed Salman’s big-hearted nature.

Munawar, who worked with Salman during Bigg Boss 17, recalled a special moment involving his wife, Mehzabeen Faruqui.

Salman Khan refused to meet Munawar’s wife

During a conversation with Variety India, Munawar revealed that he and Salman were at a party when he asked the actor if he could call his wife over to meet him. Mehzabeen is a Salman fan, and Munawar wanted to introduce the two.

However, Salman initially refused.

Munawar recalled, “Meri wife ko aapse milna hai. Mai bulau?” to which Salman replied, “No.”

But instead of asking Munawar to bring his wife to him, Salman decided to go himself.

‘Teri izzat badh jayegi’

Munawar said Salman got up from his place and told him, “Chal, aaja. Tu mat bola, mai tere sath aata hu. Teri izzat badh jayegi.”

According to Munawar, Salman Khan then put his arm around him and personally walked with him to meet Mehzabeen.

The gesture left Munawar deeply touched. He said the moment made him realise that people respect you when you begin by respecting others.

Munawar also spoke about being a longtime Salman Khan fan during the same interview. He recalled watching Hum Aapke Hain Koun…! in a theatre as a child, describing it as the first film he ever watched on the big screen. He also expressed how special it was for him to eventually work alongside the superstar.

On the professional front, Munawar was recently seen in The Traitors 2, hosted by Karan Johar, but his stint on the reality show came to an early end after he was eliminated.

Salman, meanwhile, is preparing to return as the host of Bigg Boss 20, which is scheduled to premiere on September 6 on Colors TV and JioHotstar.

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in the action entertainer tentatively titled Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.