Salman Khan refuses to work with Aamir Khan? Know why

Mumbai: Khans are successful because they choose any project wisely. All three Khans usually go through the script and think hundred times before signing a project and that secret has really helped them to achieve success always. Shubh Mangal Savdhan director R S Prasanna, who is currently planning to direct the remake of the Spanish film “Campeones” is searching for a superstar to sign as the lead actor for his next project.

The director initially approached Aamir Khan for the film but it is reported that PK actor left the project last year after the failure of “Laal Singh Chaddha.” Aamir Khan has, according to various reports, offered the film to his friend Salman Khan on behalf of the director but Tiger Zinda Hai actor is yet to sign the project.

“Aamir had offered RS Prasanna’s film to Salman sometime back as he believes Bhaijaan fits the bill and can pull off this character very well on screen. Salman had also shown his interest back then, and things were moving forward positively. However, Salman recently watched the original Spanish film and suggested some changes in the Hindi adaptation. Aamir and the director are not happy with the changes he has asked for, while Salman also doesn’t seem particularly optimistic about the film,” Peeping Moon quoted its source as saying.

It is also mentioned in the report that Dabang actor hasn’t officially refuted the offer. However, it is rumoured that he might withdraw from the project if the director does not agree to make the changes in the script.

Aamir Khan has taken a break from acting for a quiet time now and he has also withdrawn from Siddharth Roy Kapur’s “Saare Jahan Se Accha” and the T-Series’ Gulshan Kumar biopic “Mogul” earlier. Talking about Salman Khan, he will be next seen in “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” and ‘Tiger 3″.