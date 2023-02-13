Salman Khan releases first song ‘Naiyo Ladga’ from ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’

Mumbai: Salman Khan released the first song from his much-anticipated film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The lovely track is a love song that will leave you speechless and it was unveiled during the grand finale of his reality TV show Bigg Boss 16.

Himesh Reshammiya’s euphoric composition perfectly portrays the dreamlike chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, and we can’t get enough of the on-screen duo!

The romantic number, set in the divinely gorgeous valleys surrounding Leh and Ladakh, captures one’s heart as soon as the opening notes linger in the air.