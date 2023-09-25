Salman Khan rents out his property; Know its cost per month

Salman Khan, one of the richest Bollywood stars, owns several properties in Mumbai

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 5:56 pm IST
Salman Khan rents out his property; Know its cost per month
Salman Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Salman Khan, a top-earning Bollywood actor and one of India’s wealthiest stars, lives in the luxurious Galaxy apartments and owns many properties in Mumbai. Recently, he decided to rent out one of his properties. People are curious about how much rent he’s asking for this impressive place. Keep reading.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

According to reports, Bhaijaan has rented out one of his prime commercial properties in Mumbai’s Santacruz. The rental agreement is set for a 60-month duration starting from August. The property consists of the lower ground floor, ground floor, first floor, and second floor of the building, as per Indian Express report.

When Salman Khan was accused of having a wife, child in Dubai
Salman Khan (Instagram)

Reportedly, Salman Khan will receive a solid monthly rental income from the tenant. In the first year, the tenant will pay a monthly rental of Rs 90 lakh, which escalates to Rs 1 crore in the second year. The amount is expected to increase by Rs 5 lakh in the subsequent years – Rs 1.05 crore for the third year, and Rs 1.10 crore and Rs 1.15 crore for fourth and fifth year respectively.

MS Education Academy

Relevant to mention here that, Salman Khan has also rented out his another property, an apartment that he owns at Shiv Asthan Heights, Bandra West, Mumbai, at Rs 95,000 a month.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 that is slated to hit the screens in November. He will also be seen hosting Bigg Boss 17 from October 15.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 25th September 2023 5:56 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button