Salman Khan rumoured GF too was a part of Sikandar, know more

Mumbai: Sikandar was one of the most awaited films of 2025. It had Salman Khan in the lead role, and fans were excited to watch their favorite star back on screen. The film also featured Rashmika Mandanna and was released during Eid, which usually works well for Salman. People had high hopes, and there was a lot of buzz before the release.

On Day 1, the film made Rs. 26 crore, but after that, it started dropping. Even though it crossed Rs. 100 crore in 10 days, the film was made on a huge budget of Rs. 250 crore. This means it didn’t earn enough and is now considered one of the biggest flops in Salman Khan’s career.

Iulia Vantur’s Surprise Song

One special moment in the film was when Rashmika’s character sings the classic song Lag Ja Gale. But the voice was not hers — it was Iulia Vantur, Salman Khan’s rumored girlfriend. Iulia has sung in Salman’s films before, like Radhe and Race 3. She recorded the song just before the trailer launch.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala promised her this chance after hearing her sing. Salman liked the final version, which made Iulia very happy.

Why Did It Fail?

Experts say the story was weak, and even Salman’s fans felt disappointed. Rashmika’s role ended early in the film, which upset many viewers. A pirated version of the movie leaked online, and that also hurt box office collections. Many people preferred to wait for the OTT release.