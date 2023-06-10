Salman Khan says NO to Dabangg 4 script?

Mumbai: If you think about iconic masala Bollywood performances, one of the first people that comes to your mind is Salman Khan. The actor has the ability to captivate the audience with his powerful performances. Dabangg’s Chulbul Pandey is one such role. The franchise started in 2010 and has 3 parts now. The fans of the star have been eagerly waiting for the next instalment of the movie. But apparently, all is not well with the project, and the production has come to a halt.

According to the latest reports, Dabangg 4, which was supposed to be directed by actor, director, and writer Tigmanshu Dhulia, has come to a dead end because the lead actor did not like the proposed script of the film. Yes, you read that right! Latest update suggests that Bhaijaan has clearly said ‘NO’ to the script.

Whether Tigmanshu will rewrite the script or will take help from other writers, is not clear yet. Further, a change in the position of the director can also take place.

The second part of the franchise was directed by actor Arbaaz Khan after the Khans had a huge tiff with the director of the first part, Abhinav Kashyap, while the last part was directed by Prabhu Deva.

Speaking about his other projects, Salman was recently seen on the big screen in his film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor has also been roped in to host the next season of Bigg Boss OTT.