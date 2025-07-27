Salman Khan sheds light on life lesson taught by father Salim Khan

Mumbai; Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is reflecting back on some regrets in his life. The actor has confessed that he has said yes to things in life which he didn’t want to, and it didn’t pay off really well for him.

The actor took to his Instagram on Saturday, and shared a picture of himself. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about a life lesson, which his father, legendary screenwriter Salim Khan shared with him recently.

He wrote, “Present becomes yr past, past catches up 2 your future, present is a gift, do right with it, mistakes repeated becomes a habit n then your character, dont blame any 1 , no 1 can make u do anything that u don’t want to (sic)”.

“My dad just said this to me, it’s so true. Kash I heard this earlier but never too late”, he added.

Earlier, Salman took to social media to express his happiness over the warm support newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are receiving from the film industry. The actor shared his joy and wished the debutantes all the best for their journey ahead.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a poster of ‘Saiyaara’ featuring lead actors Ahaan and Aneet. Alongside it, the superstar wrote, “It is so nice to see the love two debutants are getting from the industry and the country. So happy for them and the parents who I have known since we were kids. @ahaanpanday@aneetpadda@mohitsuri”.

For the unversed, Aneet is known for her performance in the streaming series ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’. Ahaan is the son of Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Chikki Panday is the brother of actor Chunky Panday.

‘Saiyaara’ also marks the debut collaboration between Yash Raj Films and director Mohit Suri. Mohit Suri had earlier talked about how thrilled he was to find Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. He mentioned that if he hadn’t discovered such promising talent, he wouldn’t have moved forward with his film ‘Saiyaara’.