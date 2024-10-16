‘Salman Khan should give counter threat to Bishnoi’: RGV

Mumbai: On October 12, 2024, politician Baba Siddique, a close friend of Salman Khan, was shot and killed in Mumbai. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility through a Facebook post, warning that anyone supporting Salman Khan would face similar consequences. This has raised serious concerns for Salman’s safety, and the police are now investigating the case.

Previous Threats to Salman Khan

This is not the first time the Bishnoi gang has targeted Salman Khan. In April, gunshots were fired outside his Mumbai residence, and the same gang claimed responsibility. The tension between Salman and the Bishnoi gang has been building for some time, creating a troubling situation for the actor and those close to him.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Reaction

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (RGV) voiced his frustration on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). He urged Salman Khan to respond strongly to the Bishnoi gang’s threats, saying that Salman should not appear weak. According to RGV, Salman’s fans expect him to take a stand and act like the hero he is known to be on screen.

RGV also commented on Lawrence Bishnoi, calling him more dangerous than characters portrayed by actors like Ranbir Kapoor. He explained that the Bishnoi gang operates like a new kind of underworld group, combining criminal actions with religious motives, making them difficult to stop.

RGV’s posts received a mixed response. Some fans defended Salman, saying he has always ignored such threats and does not need to engage with them. They believe the gang is simply using Salman’s name to gain attention. Others disagreed with RGV’s approach, stating that this situation is not like a Bollywood movie. They believe the focus should be on supporting the legal system and letting the police handle the situation.

As the investigation continues, many are watching to see how Salman Khan and the authorities will respond. While some call for a strong reaction, others believe it is better to let the law take its course, hoping for a peaceful resolution to this dangerous situation.