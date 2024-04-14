Salman Khan slapped Ranbir Kapoor at pub, here’s why

Mumbai: Salman Khan, Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan, is famous for his charm and great acting skills. But there’s a story behind the scenes—a story of a bitter fight that played out in a darkened bar, with surprising consequences for everyone involved.

Ranbir Kapoor, part of the famous Kapoor family, was already a big deal in Bollywood. His romance with Katrina Kaif – who’d previously dated Salman – only added to the intrigue. But there’s more to this tale than her.

Pub Brawl: Salman vs. Ranbir

Ranbir Kapoor, alongside Sonam Kapoor, stepped into the film industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya in 2007. The movie even features a brief appearance from Salman Khan.

Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor reportedly got into a heated argument at a high-end pub in Mumbai once. The two actors were accompanied by Sanjay Dutt when they bumped into each other there. A source told India Today Digital that Salman lost his cool in the course of the argument and ended up slapping Ranbir across the face! Sanjay intervened along with some other friends present, bringing the altercation to an immediate halt. However, post this embarrassing episode, Ranbir left the pub hastily.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir

The next day, Salim Khan, Salman Khan’s father, visited Ranbir Kapoor’s house and apologized to Rishi Kapoor, suggesting a truce. However, despite this effort to make amends, Salman and Ranbir continued to have a rift between them for a very long time.

Ranbir, Alia Visit Salman, End Feud

On Eid 2024, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt made a surprise visit to Salman Khan’s apartment at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai’s Bandra area. Alia Bhatt wore an elegant white ethnic outfit with floral designs and kept her makeup minimal. Ranbir Kapoor chose a fashionable ensemble comprising a blue denim shirt, grey t-shirt, and jeans. The couple took a photograph with a member of Salman Khan’s staff during their visit. Salman Khan does not appear in the picture; however, Ranbir Kapoor going to his former partner’s residence indicates that they have reconciled their differences.