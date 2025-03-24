Salman Khan speaks on age difference between superstars, younger actresses

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’, has his own way of looking at things and lending a humorous touch to them. Afterall, the man was one of the strongest pillars of the cult-classic comedy ‘Andaz Apna Apna’.

On Sunday, Salman attended the trailer launch of ‘Sikandar’ along with Rashmika Mandanna, where he was asked about the phenomenon of Bollywood superstar acting opposite younger actresses in the movie.

The actor, who is known as the bhaijaan of Hindi cinema, gave a very practical answer to the media as he said, “I have a 31 year age difference between me and the heroine. The heroine doesn’t have this problem. The heroine’s father doesn’t have this problem”.

He then turned towards Rashmika, and asked her, “You don’t have this problem, right?”.

As Rashmika nodded in negative, Salman said, “Now when she will get married and have a child, Yes? She will be a star. We will work with her, with of course, her permission”..

His response sent a wave of laughter across the room.

Meanwhile, the trailer of the ‘Sikandar’ sets the stage for a quintessential Salman Khan entertainer with a generous dose of action, suspense and drama.

The trailer promises a larger-than-life spectacle that is sure to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. In the trailer, Salman is seen in the titular role, he is a man on a mission. His portrayal of Sikandar is as raw as it is powerful. His trademark larger-than-life persona blends seamlessly with the character’s drive for revenge, love, and justice.

Rashmika captivates the audiences with her charm. Her screen presence is magnetic, drawing attention in every scene. The stunning visuals paired with her natural beauty make her a standout.

The film seems poised to be another major success for the producer, who has a proven track record of delivering films that not only entertain but also strike a chord with audiences across the nation.