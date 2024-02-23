Salman Khan sports funky look, wears pants with his face painted on back

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is one such actor who does not prefer to experiment too much with his style. However, his latest appearance at the Mumbai airport saw him in a completely fashionable avatar.

The ‘Dabangg’ star arrived at the airport in the early hours of Friday wearing a blue t-shirt that he paired with a black varsity jacket and white trousers. His white pants caught everyone’s attention as it had his face painted at the back. He completed his look with a vintage baker boy cap and black shoes.

Salman’s funky look left everyone impressed.

Reacting to his appearance, a social media user commented, “Bhai ka swag ekdum alag hai.”

“Hahaha…do do bhai,” another one wrote.

Salman was seen in a fun mood. He shared a laugh with those who met him outside the airport. He also met politician Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan at the airport.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently basking in the success of his action thriller film ‘Tiger 3’.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Tiger 3’ was released in theatres on November 12, 2023. It is now streaming on Prime Video. The film also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles.

Talking exclusively about the massive box office collection of ‘Tiger 3’, Salman told ANI, “It was Diwali time and the World Cup was going on and everyone’s interest was in that but despite that the numbers that we have received are wonderful…we’re very grateful and happy about it.”

Reportedly, he will be next seen in director Vishnuvardhan’s upcoming film ‘The Bull’.However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited. He also has ‘Tiger vs Pathaan’ in his kitty with superstar Shah Rukh Khan.