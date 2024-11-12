Salman Khan stuns in black kurta at Hyderabad’s Falaknuma Palace

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been making waves in Hyderabad as he films his upcoming project Sikandar. For over a week, the actor has been shooting at the stunning Taj Falaknuma Palace, one of Hyderabad’s most iconic landmarks.

Several photos of Bhaijaan from the sets have gone viral in past few days. And now, in a latest photo Salman Khan looks effortlessly stylish in a classic black kurta.

The Falaknuma Palace got beautifully lit up as Salman wrapped up the Hyderabad schedule of Sikandar. Some crew members shared updates on social media, confirming the successful completion of this portion of filming.

Fans couldn’t get enough of Salman’s elegant look, with his kurta adding to his undeniable charm and appeal.

Joining Salman in Sikandar is popular actress Rashmika Mandanna, who also shot scenes with him at Falaknuma Palace, sparking excitement among fans eagerly anticipating this fresh on-screen pairing.

Additionally, Bigg Boss 17 sensation Arun Mashettey joined the film’s cast for a small role. His photo with Salman went viral instantly, with fans celebrating his big moment alongside Bollywood’s biggest star.

With the Hyderabad schedule wrapped, fans are more eager than ever to see what Sikandar has in store. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid 2025.