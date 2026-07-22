Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has come out in support of students protesting against paper leaks and demanding reforms in the country’s education system.

Sharing a childhood picture of himself in a school uniform, Salman said it was painful to see what began as a peaceful movement take a violent turn. He also extended his support to the students and their families who were hurt.

“It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt,” he wrote.

Calling paper leaks a “very serious issue”, Salman praised the students for coming together to demand a better education system. He also appreciated parents for standing with their children during the protests.

“I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard and make their future and a greater, educated India,” the actor added.

Salman further stressed that the movement should remain centred on students and warned political groups against taking control of it.

“This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country,” he wrote.

The actor also urged the government to support the students and use the moment to strengthen the education system. Calling it a “win-win situation”, he said he was hoping and praying for a positive decision.

Ending his note on an optimistic message, Salman said education should become the country’s “next trend and fashion”, adding that India should eventually grow into an international education hub.

The post comes amid growing backlash against some of the country’s biggest stars for remaining silent on the student protests. While Salman has now spoken up, several other prominent celebrities are yet to react.