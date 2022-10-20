Salman Khan takes break from Bigg Boss 16, who’s new host?

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is gearing up for another big and dramatic ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ which will be aired on Friday and Saturday. However, according to latest updates, Salman Khan will not be seen as the host for upcoming ‘Shukravaar Ka Vaar’ (Friday) episode.

Karan Johar replaces Salman Khan?

Latest reports surfacing online suggest that Bhaijaan will not be meeting Bigg Boss 16 housemates this Friday. He will host Weekend Ka Vaar only on Saturday for this time. Buzz has it that filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the debut season of Bigg Boss OTT last year, will be replacing Salman in tomorrow’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Reason behind this is still unknown and also an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited.

Karan Johar (Photo: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 16 Elimination Updates

Speaking about Bigg Boss 16, the show will be witnessing its second elimination this week. Nominated contestants are — Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Manya Singh. It is being said that Manya will be walking out of the show this week. Last week, Sreejita De became the first contestant to get evicted from Bigg Boss 16.

