Bigg Boss 16: Names, photos of 5 NEW contestants

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is in its third week and doing pretty well. The Salman Khan-hosted is getting dramatic with new twists and turns everyday. Additions and eliminations of contestants has always been one of the most interesting parts Bigg Boss. Sreejita De became the first contestant to walk out the show and this week audience will witness second elimination.

Speaking about wild card contestants, Bigg Boss 16 will be welcoming a few new faces in the upcoming weeks to add more spice to the show. A few names from the industry who are likely to enter the house have been doing rounds on internet. Rumoured wild card contestants are — Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov, Sumbul Touqeer’s rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan, eliminated contestant Sreejita De, Gaurav Wadhwa and Gori Nagori’s rumoured partner Sunny Choudhary.

