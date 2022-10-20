Bigg Boss 16: Names, photos of 5 NEW contestants

Bigg Boss 16 will see second elimination in the upcoming 'Shukravaar Ka Vaar' episode on Saturday

Published: 20th October 2022 12:01 pm IST
Bigg Boss 16 host Salman Khan and contestant Abdu Rozik (Twitter)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss 16 is in its third week and doing pretty well. The Salman Khan-hosted is getting dramatic with new twists and turns everyday. Additions and eliminations of contestants has always been one of the most interesting parts Bigg Boss. Sreejita De became the first contestant to walk out the show and this week audience will witness second elimination.

Speaking about wild card contestants, Bigg Boss 16 will be welcoming a few new faces in the upcoming weeks to add more spice to the show. A few names from the industry who are likely to enter the house have been doing rounds on internet. Rumoured wild card contestants are — Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbulla Magomedov, Sumbul Touqeer’s rumoured boyfriend Fahmaan Khan, eliminated contestant Sreejita De, Gaurav Wadhwa and Gori Nagori’s rumoured partner Sunny Choudhary.

Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Contestants

1. Fahmaan Khan

2. Hasbulla Magomedov

3. Sreejita De

4. Gaurav Wadhwa

5. Sunny Choudhary

Which celebrity are you wishing to see as a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 16? Comment your thoughts below.

