Salman Khan threatens to quit Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, why?

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi share a great bond and they have been close friends for several years. Chiru recently welcomed Salman onboard for his upcoming film Godfather.

Shared the news on his Twitter account, the actor wrote, “Welcome aboard#Godfather, Bhai@BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone & the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical#KICKto the audience.@jayam_mohanraja.”

Salman Khan Rs 20cr offer

For the unversed, Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo in Godfather. The makers of the film offered him Rs 15-20 crores as his remuneration for the same. But, the Antim actor decided to decline the offer and threatened to quit the film if makers insist him to take the fee. Reportedly, Salman is acting in Godfather without any salary.

According to Bollywood Hungama Salman told Chiranjeevi, “If I was to ask you to do a role in my film would you charge for it?’

About Godfather

Directed by Mohan Raja, Godfather is the official Telegu remake of Malayalam super hit film Lucifer starring Mohanlal. In the original film, Prithviraj played a cameo, which will be reprised by Salman Khan Godfather.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bajranji Bhaijaan 2 and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.