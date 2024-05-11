Salman Khan to attend Abdu Rozik’s Nikah in Dubai

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik, known for his appearance on Bigg Boss 16, surprised fans with the announcement of his wedding on May 8. The 20-year-old is all set to tie the knot with 19-year-old Amirah from Sharjah on July 7 in Dubai.

Adding to the excitement, Abdu revealed that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, with whom he shares a close bond, will be attending his Nikah. Speaking to Bombay Times, Abdu confirmed Salman Khan’s presence, stating that Salman called to congratulate him and will bless the couple at the wedding.

On Friday, Abdu shared glimpses from his engagement ceremony on Instagram.

Speaking to BT, Abdu described his fiancée, Amira, as “pretty, with long hair and beautiful eyes.” The couple met at a Dubai eatery four months ago, sparking a connection that led to their engagement.

“I am happy that someone like me, a short guy, has found love,” he said.

Hailing from Tajikistan and residing in the UAE, Abdu Rozik is the world’s youngest professional boxer and singer. Despite his young age, he has already shared the stage with renowned Grammy and Oscar-winning artists from Bollywood at the age of 18. His popularity soared further as a contestant on Bigg Boss 16, where he captured audiences with his personality and interactions within the house.