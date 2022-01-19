Salman Khan to feature in Iulia Vantur, Guru Randhawa’s new song

Female vocals of the track have been lent by Iulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 19th January 2022 11:27 am IST
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan will be seen flaunting his acting skills in singer Guru Randhawa’s new song ‘Main Chala’.

Female vocals of the track have been lent by Iulia Vantur, and the female artist who will be featuring alongside Salman is Pragya Jaiswal.

On Tuesday, Guru Randhawa took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

“Love will be in air with #MainChala! Song releasing on 22nd January. Stay Tuned,” he wrote.

He tagged Salman and Pragya in the comments.

Produced by Salma Khan, the romantic track will be out on January 22.

