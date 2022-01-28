Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track ‘Dance With Me’

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 28th January 2022 8:21 pm IST
ANI

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled ‘Dance With Me’.

On Friday, Salman took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the peppy track.

“Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat,” he captioned the post.

MS Education Academy

Fans were left excited after seeing the teaser.

“Bhai is back. Can’t wait for the song,” a social media user commented.

“Woaah. Love how you sing,” another one wrote.

Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Bhai Bhai’.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button