Salman Khan to flaunt his singing skills with new track ‘Dance With Me’

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan has once again turned singer. He is all set to come up with a new song titled ‘Dance With Me’.

On Friday, Salman took to Instagram and unveiled the teaser of the peppy track.

“Ready, get set, party! #DanceWithMeTeaser out now. Song releases tomorrow. @BeingSalmanKhan @SajidMusicKhan @adityadevmusic #KaranRawat,” he captioned the post.

Fans were left excited after seeing the teaser.

“Bhai is back. Can’t wait for the song,” a social media user commented.

“Woaah. Love how you sing,” another one wrote.

Previously, Salman has sung popular songs like ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, ‘Pyaar Karona’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Bhai Bhai’.