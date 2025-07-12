Salman Khan to Hardik Pandya: Men Elli AvrRam allegedly dated

Hyderabad: Actress Elli AvrRam and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani surprised everyone with a romantic Instagram post that has now gone viral. In the photo, Elli is smiling in Ashish’s arms while holding a beautiful bouquet of red and yellow flowers. Behind them is a lovely stone bridge, making the picture even more special.

Ashish wrote just one word in the caption: “Finally.” That one word made fans go wild with excitement. Celebrities also reacted—Munawar Farooqui joked about movie premieres, and Pulkit Samrat congratulated them.

So, are they officially together? They haven’t said anything yet, but the post feels like a big hint.

Elli’s Past Relationships: A Quick Look

Before this, Elli has been linked with a few well-known names. Let’s take a look at her rumored relationships:

1. Hardik Pandya

Elli and the cricketer were often seen together. She even attended his brother’s wedding. People said Elli wanted a serious relationship, but Hardik wasn’t ready. They quietly ended things.

2. Salman Khan

During her time in Bigg Boss, Elli and Salman Khan became close. But Elli always said he was just a good friend and a mentor.

3. Manish Paul

There were some talks about them being close, but nothing was ever confirmed.

So, What’s Next for Elli?

Whether this is Elli’s way of soft-launching a relationship with Ashish or teasing a new project (like Ashish’s upcoming thriller Ekaki).

Who Is Elli AvrRam?

Elli AvrRam is a Swedish-Greek actress and model who made a name for herself in Bollywood with a charming presence and versatile talent. She first captured attention with her appearance in the romantic comedy “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”alongside Kapil Sharma in 2015. Over the years, Elli has showcased her acting range in films like “Goodbye” (2022), “Ganapath” (2023), and “B Happy” (2025), where she took on diverse roles. Known for her bubbly personality and striking looks, Elli is fluent in multiple languages and has also gained popularity as a social media influencer. Her international background and Bollywood success make her a unique, cross-cultural star in today’s film landscape.