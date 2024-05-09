Salman Khan to romance Rashmika Mandanna, details inside

Mumbai: Excitement among Salman Khan fans is all time high as details about his upcoming Bollywood project “Sikandar” continue to emerge. The movie, directed by AR Murugadoss, was announced in April and ever since then fans have been waiting to catch all the updates about the project.

And now, the makers, Nadiadwala Grandson, announced that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in to star opposite Salman in the film, set to release on Eid 2025. The announcement was made on Instagram Thursday, May 9.

In an Instagram post, the makers expressed their anticipation for the on-screen chemistry between Salman and Rashmika, hinting at the magic awaiting audiences.

Rashmika, equally thrilled, took to her Instagram story to share her gratitude and honor in being part of “Sikandar,” expressing her excitement for the journey ahead.

While this marks their first collaboration on the big screen, fans recall the duo’s brief encounter on the TV reality show Bigg Boss 16, where Rashmika appeared with her co-star Neena Gupta for the promotions of her debut Hindi film “Goodbye.”

AR Murugadoss, best known for directing Ghajini, announced the project on his Instagram handle and he wrote, “Eid Mubarak! Immerse yourself in the magic of ‘Sikandar’ as it unfolds on the big screen EID 2025! Sajid Nadiadwala Presents Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025.”

With anticipation building and fresh on-screen chemistry awaiting, fans eagerly await the unveiling of “Sikandar” on the big screen come Eid 2025.