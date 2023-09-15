Salman Khan to romance to Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Details inside

Mumbai: After Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s crackling chemistry in Jawan, get ready for an exciting treat, especially for movie lovers! Well, well, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is set to potentially star alongside south diva Samantha Ruth Prabhu in his upcoming movie.

Speculations are rife Samantha is in talks with director Vishnuvardhan for his upcoming film which will star Salman Khan in the lead role. It will be produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu (Instagram)

The audience went bonkers over the new pairing of Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan, sparking enthusiasm in filmmaker Karan Johar. Following the footsteps of Jawan makers, KJo now plans to cast another popular South Indian actress alongside Bhaijaan.

Official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. Fans are excited to see this fresh pairing and eagerly await more updates on this exciting collaboration.

Apart from Samantha, other two names of south divas — Trisha and Anushka Shetty, are also doing rounds on internet. Let’s wait and watch who will bag this big opportunity opposite Salman Khan.