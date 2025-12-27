Salman Khan turns 60, a look at his net worth and big earnings

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has turned 60 on December 27, and celebrations around the Bollywood superstar drew major attention in Mumbai. Reports said roads outside his residence were packed with fans, while cameras captured moments from his birthday celebrations. The actor also joins the list of Khans who turned 60 in 2025, after Aamir Khan in March and Shah Rukh Khan in November.

Birthday Celebrations

A special projection was displayed at the Worli Sea Link to honour the actor. The celebration included a private party at his Panvel farmhouse, where former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni was seen leaving the venue. Details about the party were limited, as the actor is known to keep his personal life private.

Salman Khan’s Net Worth 2025

According to reports, Salman Khan’s net worth is around Rs 2,900 crore, cited from Celebrity Net Worth. The large part of his wealth comes from films, television, endorsements, and business ventures.

In terms of film fees, He charges about Rs. 100 to Rs. 150 crore per film, sometimes along with profit-sharing deals.

Bigg Boss Income and TV Dominance

One of the biggest earnings highlighted is his television work. He earns massive amounts as the host of Bigg Boss, with figures ranging from Rs. 150 to Rs. 250 crore per season in different sections. These numbers vary across reports, but the overall point remains that Bigg Boss is among his highest-paying projects.

Brand Endorsements and Business Ventures

Salman Khan’s income also comes from endorsements and businesses. He is associated with major brands and reportedly earns over Rs 60 crore from endorsements.

His lifestyle brand Being Human is described as a key part of his financial portfolio, with the story citing a valuation of around Rs 235 crore. It also states that the brand supports philanthropic work through the Being Human Foundation, which is known for healthcare and education support for the underprivileged.

Salman Khan Films, also known as SKF Films, as another contributor to his wealth through production work.

Real Estate Portfolio

His main residence is Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai, described as a sea-facing family home and an iconic landmark. Its value is estimated at around Rs. 100 crore, and he lives on the ground floor while his parents live on the floor above.

His Panvel farmhouse, referred to as Arpita Farms in the story, is said to spread across 150 acres and is valued at nearly Rs 80 crore. It reportedly includes a private gym, swimming pool, space for animals, and multiple features that make it a popular venue for family celebrations.

Also additional properties, including a 5 BHK Gorai beach house and homes in areas like Worli and Carter Road, plus luxury residences in Dubai in locations such as Burj Pacific Towers and The Address Downtown, though valuations for these are not stated clearly.

Luxury Collectibles

Salman Khan’s love for luxury vehicles is also detailed. Hiis car collection could be worth around Rs 50 crore, and lists several high-end vehicles such as a Range Rover, Audi models, Lexus, and Mercedes.

Another luxury mention includes his interest in premium watches, including a Patek Philippe Nautilus, described as one of the costliest items in his collection.

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s directorial Battle of Galwan. The film is based on the Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops in 2020.