Salman Khan turns background dancer at Ambani’s bash [Video]

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is one of the most successful actors and boasts a huge fandom across the country. Bollywood’s Bhaijaan is known as one of the best human beings when it comes to friendship and various prominent personalities consider him as the person who values friendship. Tiger Zinda Hai actor shares a close bond with Ambani family and a video in which Bhaijaan is seen dancing in the background has resurfaced on social media.

Yes, after Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre was inaugurated in Mumbai days before an old-video of industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s wedding ceremony has resurfaced online. In the video, Anant Ambani is seen performing on the stage with a guitar in his hands. His to-be-wife, Radhika Merchant also joined him on stage and grooved to SRK, Kajol and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’s song Koi Mil Gaya.

Seeing Salman Khan dancing in the background along with other dancers surprised netizens and his fans. Internet users question how Bhaijaan can become a background dancer for others. Some of the users are of the opinion that Salman was paid to dance in the background while others said that Bhaijaan shares close bond with Ambani’s and he danced in the background to make Ambani family happy.

Check out the video below

Paisa sab kuch kar deta hai. #Ambanis ke saamne na koi aur hai Bhai, na kain aur baan sakta hai Jaan ya King .

Paisa Phek Tamasha Dhek https://t.co/lFDooUWGsM — Lady Khabri (@KhabriBossLady) April 3, 2023

Talking about Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre which was inaugurated in Mumbai, several Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities attended this 2-day-long event. Popular names like Salman Khan, Rajinikanth, Shahrukh Khan ,Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra among other were spotted during the event.