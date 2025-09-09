Salman Khan’s Battle of Galwan starts with intense climax shoot

Hyderabad: Salman Khan has begun work on his new movie Battle of Galwan. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Salman will play Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led his men bravely and was awarded the Maha Vir Chakra after his sacrifice. A photo of Salman from the shoot in Ladakh has gone viral, and fans are excited.

Climax Scenes First

The team is now filming the climax scenes in Leh and Ladakh. These are some of the most important parts of the movie, with strong emotions and action. Because the weather in Ladakh changes quickly, the makers want to finish these key scenes in the first schedule. The shoot is planned for the next two to three weeks.

Salman said that shooting in Ladakh is very tough. The high altitude and cold water make the action scenes more difficult. He added that he now trains longer for such roles, as the movie needs running, fighting, and working in extreme conditions.

The motion poster of the film has already impressed audiences. It shows Salman in uniform, with a fierce look and full of patriotism. Viewers believe this movie will be a strong comeback after Sikandar.

Bigg Boss Alongside Filming

Even while working on Battle of Galwan, Salman is also busy with Bigg Boss 19. The show started on August 24, 2025, on JioHotstar and Colors TV. Salman hosts the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes and balances both his movie and TV commitments.