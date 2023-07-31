Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss OTT Confrontation Backlash, Instagram Followers Drop

Mumbai: Salman Khan, who is currently hosting Bigg Boss OTT season 2, has found himself at the centre of a controversy following a recent episode in which he publicly chastised YouTuber Elvish Yadav for making derogatory remarks about fellow contestant Bebika Dhurve. The incident, which occurred during an episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, has resulted in a significant backlash against the superstar.

Salman Khan’s Instagram followers have dropped due to the controversy.

Following the contentious episode, an Instagram user shared allegedly false statistics about Salman Khan’s follower count. Salman had a massive fan following of 66.8 million on the platform prior to the incident. His followers have reportedly decreased to 63.7 million since the confrontation with Elvish Yadav. This significant drop has sparked online debate, with some users criticizing Salman Khan’s handling of the situation.

Elvish Yadav’s insensitive remarks spark outrage on social media

Elvish Yadav’s use of derogatory language towards Bebika Dhurve, which appeared to be encouraged by Manisha Rani and Abhishek Malhan, infuriated viewers and fans. During the weekend episode, Salman Khan addressed the issue and chastised all three contestants. As the video of the altercation spread on social media, fans began to express their displeasure, resulting in a significant drop in Elvish Yadav’s Instagram followers, with the actor losing over 1 lakh followers.

Backlash and trolling for Salman Khan’s handling of Elvish Yadav

While Salman Khan’s intention to address inappropriate behaviour on the show was admirable, the audience’s reaction was mixed. Some viewers thought the public confrontation was too harsh, which resulted in trolling and criticism of the superstar on social media platforms. The incident has had a significant impact on the current season of Bigg Boss OTT, with fans keeping a close eye on developments.

When Salman Khan confronted Elvish Yadav for his derogatory remarks on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, the ongoing drama and conflicts erupted. Elvish Yadav and Salman Khan both lost a significant number of Instagram followers as a result of this incident. As the controversy continues to elicit heated debate online, Weekend Ka Vaar fans eagerly await the next episode.