Salman Khan’s blockbuster film rejected by Allu Arjun, it earned Rs 900cr

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been a favorite in Indian cinema for over 30 years. Among his many hits, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is one of the most loved movies of his career. It is also his biggest hit, but did you know this film was first rejected by Pushpa star Allu Arjun?

Released in 2015, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a heartwarming story of Pawan, a kind devotee of Lord Hanuman. He finds Munni, a young girl who cannot speak and is lost in India. When Pawan discovers she is from Pakistan, he decides to take her back to her family, facing many challenges along the way.

Before Salman took the role, the movie was offered to South Indian superstar Allu Arjun, who also rejected it due to his busy schedule. Aamir Khan was also offered this project and he wanted to make changes to the script. The director, Kabir Khan, disagreed, so Aamir turned it down. Salman eventually got the role, and the rest is history.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs. 90 crore but earned Rs. 320 crore in India and Rs. 922 crore worldwide. It became one of the highest-grossing Indian movies and a turning point in Salman’s career. His emotional performance won the hearts of fans and critics alike.

Salman is now preparing for his next big release, Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. Set to release on Eid 2025, the movie is already creating buzz.