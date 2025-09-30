Mumbai: Salman Khan, known not just for his blockbuster films but also for his impeccable taste in luxury watches, has once again turned heads. The superstar recently appeared on the much-talked-about episode of Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s celebrity chat show Two Much, now streaming on Prime Video, and fans couldn’t stop talking about his watch.

Dressed casually and looking as handsome as ever, Salman Khan was spotted wearing the iconic Rolex Cosmograph Daytona, priced at a whopping Rs 1.06 crore. The timepiece features a turquoise lizard leather strap, 18k white gold case, and a turquoise dial with applied 18k white gold, making it a true masterpiece, according to Instagram page Indian Horology.

Salman, a known watch connoisseur, owns some of the rarest and most expensive watches in the world, from Richard Mille to Rolex, Jacob & Co, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe. His current collection is reportedly worth around Rs 140 crore, as per Watchspoter. Here’s his full watch collection.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Battle of Galwan, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh as the female lead, and continues to host Bigg Boss 19.