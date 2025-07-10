Inside Salman Khan expensive watch collection worth Rs 140 crore

A known watch connoisseur, Salman is often spotted donning a new luxury timepiece every time he steps out

Salman Khan expensive watches
Salman Khan's expensive watch collection (Instagram)

Mumbai: When it comes to luxury, Salman Khan knows how to make a statement, quietly but powerfully. Despite being one of the richest stars in the country with an estimated net worth of Rs 2,900 crore, Salman still chooses to live in a humble 1BHK apartment in Mumbai. But when it comes to splurging on his favourite things, watches top the list.

A known watch connoisseur, Salman is often spotted donning a new luxury timepiece every time he steps out. From Richard Mille to Rolex, Jacob & Co, Audemars Piguet, and Patek Philippe, his collection features some of the rarest and most expensive watches in the world.

According to the popular Instagram page Watchspoter, Salman Khan’s current watch collection is worth approximately Rs 140 crore. Yes, you read that right. Here’s a look at some of the most expensive watches the superstar owns.

Salman Khan’s Watch Collection 2025

  1. Patek Philippe Aquanaut Luce Rainbow – Rs 42 crore
  2. Jacob & Co Billionaire III – Rs 41.28 crore
  3. Richard Mille RM 53-01 Pablo Mac Donough – Rs 21 crore
  4. Richard Mille RM 022 Aerodyne – Rs 12 crore
  5. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore Diamond – Rs 12 crore
  6. Patek Philippe Nautilus White Gold Diamond – Rs 5.1 crore
  7. Rolex Daytona Rainbow Rose Gold – Rs 3.85 crore
  8. Hublot Spirit of Big Bang Sang Bleu High – Rs 3.42 crore
  9. Rolex Daytona Platinum Pave Diamond – Rs 2.8 crore
  10. Rolex GMT Master-II Sapphire Ruby Diamond Pave – Rs 2.62 crore
  11. Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Flying Tourbillon Rose Gold – Rs 2.14 crore
  12. Rolex Sky-Dweller Meteorite Dial with Diamonds – Rs 1.8 crore
  13. Patek Philippe Nautilus Travel Time Chronograph – Rs 1.1 crore
  14. Jacob & Co X Ram Janmabhoomi – Rs 61 lakhs
  15. Jacob & Co The World Is Yours Dual Time Zone — Rs 36.6 lakhs.

These are just the most expensive ones in his collection. The actor reportedly owns several more rare and limited-edition pieces. He’s often seen flaunting them during public appearances, shoots, and airport spottings and fans love to decode which watch he’s wearing each time.

On the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in “Battle of Galwan”, a film based on the 2020 India-China clash, directed by Apoorva Lakhia, with Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. He is also all set to return as the host of Bigg Boss 19, which is expected to go on air soon.

