Salman Khan’s entry scene in Tiger 3 leaked on Twitter

Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan is currently gearing up for the release of ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’. The actor enjoys a huge fan following and his fans are often seen waiting eagerly to get glimpses of his new looks every time. After the release of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3 which will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. As Salman has been praised for his South Indian looks and long hair in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, one of the entry scenes of his next film Tiger 3 has been leaked online.

Yes, Salman Khan’s photograph is doing rounds on social media and netizens claim it has been taken from the sets of Tiger 3. One of the popular box office experts Harminder also shared the photograph on Twitter.

In the picture, Salman can be seen sporting long hair and a long beard. Netizens are reacting to the photograph and expressing their opinion about the new look of Bhaijaan in the comments section.

Apart from Salman Khan Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in important roles. The movie is slated to hit the screens on Diwali 2023.